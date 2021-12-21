Rupert Grint loved reuniting with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars for the anniversary special.

The 33-year-old actor starred as Ron Weasley in the money-spinning film franchise, and he relished reuniting with the likes of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe for 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'.

He shared: "Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us.

"It's been ten years since we wrapped the last movie and we've seen each other quite a bit in-between that but not a great deal. So it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don't really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember."

Rupert admitted he still feels "quite protective" of his on-screen character.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first but I feel like there's a lot of me in there so I'm quite protective of him."

The reunion will air on HBO Max on January 1, and the TV network recently revealed that the programme will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations".

Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said: "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the wizarding world spirit alive 20 years later."