Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are set to divorce after nine years of marriage.

The 40-year-old actress and DeVon, 43 - who met on the set of the 2011 film 'Jumping the Broom' - are headed for a divorce after more than a decade together.

The celebrity duo told People: "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

Meagan and DeVon have spent "life-changing years" together - but they've now decided to go their separate ways.

They said: "We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Meagan previously described DeVon as "pretty much the best thing that’s ever happened to [her]".

She said earlier this year: "We’re going to be in year nine of marriage and year 10 of being together, and he’s pretty much the best thing that’s ever happened to me - besides Jesus. And I feel very fortunate to not just love him but to like him, and to be excited about what it’s gonna be like when we retire, what it’s gonna be like when we’re old."

Meagan stayed celibate before tying the knot in 2012, and she explained how it helped their romance.

She shared: "I do believe that celibacy has been a key factor in how well it’s worked out because of what I was able to discover in the time that we were dating. It wasn’t about being dependent on someone because I’m connected to them physically; it was really about intimacy - mentally, emotionally, spiritually - and what we want out of life."