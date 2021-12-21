Drew Barrymore feels "vulnerable" on dating apps.

The 46-year-old actress has experience of using dating apps, but she admits it's not easy to find love online.

She explained: "I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me ‘cause it's just what happens to all us women out there ... No one has connected with me.

"It makes me feel like such a loser. And you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."

However, Drew - who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - insists it's perfectly possible to be happy without having a partner.

She said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "You keep trying, and you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I don't think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there - but that's all it is."

Drew also insisted she isn't "desperate" in her search for love.

She quipped: "I am desperate in plenty areas in my life and dating isn't one of them."

Meanwhile, Drew recently offered diet advice to Cardi B.

The chart-topping rap star is keen to find a good meat-free replacement, and Drew offered her some advice over social media.

The 'WAP' hitmaker initially asked her Twitter followers: "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really? (sic)"

And in response, Drew said: "YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. (sic)"