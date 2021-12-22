Nick Cannon has celebrated his daughter's first birthday with a Christmas-themed party.

The 41-year-old star - whose son Zen died earlier this month aged just five months - and model Brittany Bell threw an elaborate bash for their girl Powerful Queen, which included real snow, festive decor and a visit from Santa Claus.

In videos shared on Brittany's Instagram Story, Nick could be seen dressed in a Christmas-themed green outfit, while she matched her daughter's gold dress with her own red and gold gown.

Meanwhile, her parents - who also have son Golden, five, together - and other party-goers cheered Powerful Queen on as she dug into her smash cake.

Nick and his partner Alyssa Scott were left devastated after their son Zen died from brain cancer on December 5, following his diagnosis in August.

The actor and talk show host has recently revealed how telling his other children - including Powerful Queen and Golden, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, and five-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abbey De La Rosa – was “pretty intense”, but his brood have helped him cope with the loss.

He said: "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a four-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense.

"But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

Nick was by his son’s side when he passed away on December 5, and said being with Zen at the time was a “blessing”.

He added: "I see it as a blessing that I got to be there. Alyssa says, 'I think he was just waiting for you.' "

The ‘She Ball’ star also said his daughter Monroe has been one of his biggest supporters throughout his loss, as he hailed her as his “best therapist”.

He explained: "My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist."