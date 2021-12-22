Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have "kind of paused" their wedding planning.

The 41-year-old actress has opened up on her plans to walk down the aisle and admitted concerns over the Omicron variant mean she and her fiance want to "take [their] time" with their big day.

She told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "We've kind of paused. Only in the sense of, 'Here we are again,' you know? Can we gather, how safe is it? Where will we gather?

"So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there.

"It's hard for us, because I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment.

"It is what it is... We'll get there when we get there."

Back in September, Jenna - who got engaged to Steve in February 2020 - revealed they were still "figuring out the ins and outs" of their nuptials.

She said at the time: "It's been a crazy year for everyone. We're kind of still in the process of planning... but we have a lot of inspiration [and] ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have."

The 'Step Up' star - who has daughter Everly, eight, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, 21 months, with Steve - wants her wedding to have an "ethereal bohemian classic" vibe.

She added: "That is very me and I think it'd be pretty hard to not incorporate those elements in any sort of event planning that I do."

And Jenna wants the day to be "organic", with friends and family at the heart of the celebrations.

She said: ""For sure, our kids will be involved! My family's the most important thing in the world to me. So to have them a part of everything I do [is] a huge priority...

"[We want to be] enjoying the company of who we have, when we're able to have a safe gathering. So, not too much stress."