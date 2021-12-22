BTS star RM thinks the pressure he is put under by himself and others is "too high."

The 27-year-old star - whose real name is Kim Nam-joon - opened up about how there is always an "expectation" within the band and how he worries he may not be able to live up to them.

He said: "I’m struggling, too…the expectations that other people and I myself have of me are too high. Even if I work in an entirely different field in the future, people will expect me to accomplish something, and I might not be able to live up to those expectations."

RM also explained that other than being the lead singer of the 'Butter' hitmakers, he is also a keen artist, claiming that with visual art these is less room for peer "jealousy."

He told Vogue Korea: "I can be honest about my emotions when it comes to the visual arts. Because with music, it can get hard if you start to feel jealous of other musicians. There are so many outstanding musicians, and there’s always an endless stream of new artists."

The singer admires the longevity of painters and hopes his own career goes the same way.

He said: "And painters have such long careers. There are painters who hold their first exhibition when they’re 40, and there are painters who don’t sell a single work until they’re 60.

"But I debuted at 20 [by Korean reckoning], and I’m being told that I represent the nation at age 28, and I’m already being asked questions about my next step is. That’s why I want to have the longevity that painters do.

"Some people say it’s more important to focus on the present than your dreams.

"They’re right, and I relate to their point. It’s not good for society to pressure people to have a dream, but dreams are important too. I hope that lots of people still hold onto that young boy or girl deep in their hearts who believes in hard work and hope."