Tom Holland brought a six-year-old boy who saved his sister from a dog attack onto the set of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 25-year-old actor celebrated a real-life superhero as he spent some time with Bridger Walker, who was just six years old when he jumped between his younger sister and a dog outside their home in July 2020, which left him needing more than 90 stitches.

At the time, his family revealed he was a huge 'Avengers' fan, which led to messages from the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., while Tom offered to bring him on the 'Spider-Man' set.

Now, Bridger's dad Robert Walker has shared photos of their visit and thanked the Hollywood star for following through on his promise.

He wrote on Instagram: "Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!"

He continued: "When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the 'curtain was pulled back' that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids.

"The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars.

"They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes - that’s what they truly are."

He reflected on the "priceless" look on his children's faces as they saw Tom in his Spider-Man costume, and getting to meet the actors on set.

He added: "A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children.

"Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails.

"I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me - to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy."