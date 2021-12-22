Drew Barrymore enjoyed the "ride of [her] life" on Keanu Reeves' motorcycle on her 16th birthday.

The 46-year-old actress will never forget speeding through the streets of Los Angeles with her 'Babes in Toyland' co-star because it gave her a sense of freedom that she's found hard to replicate in later life.

Welcoming the 'Matrix Resurrections' star to her self-titled talk show, Drew said: "Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?

"I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in - This is the memory I have of it. If you have anything to add or change please let me know - And you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life.

"We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being.

"And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

The 57-year-old actor's own memories of the occasion didn't seem as strong, as he asked Drew which club they were at.

She told him: "I believe it was on Third Street in Los Angeles. And then I think we definitely took off down Third, and then we drove around for a while and then we went back and I went back in. I don't remember if you came in or not."

Keanu replied: " "If we were on Third... Oh wow, we probably went fast.

"Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it."

The 'Charlie's Angels' actress admitted she couldn't have asked for a better gift on her milestone birthday.

She said: "I literally walked back into the party skipping. I didn't even think of it as a Sweet 16, but I'm now realising that you can't have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is."