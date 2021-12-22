Emma Raducanu has become a brand ambassador for British Airways.

The 19-year-old tennis ace has revealed she is "fascinated by aviation" and she's excited to be working with the airline as they fly her to tournaments and training around the world.

She said in a statement: "British Airways has taken such good care of my team and I ever since the US Open and I have felt their support everywhere I have flown.

“To be partnering with such an iconic British brand that can play a big role in my performance makes a lot of sense to me.

“I’m fascinated by aviation and we have some interesting projects planned together.”

British Airways hailed Emma - who won the US Open this year and was recently named BBC Sports Personality of the Year - as "the very best of British talent".

The company's brand and customer experience director, Tom Stevens, added: "As we look ahead to the world opening up again, we’re excited to be supporting the very best of British talent, Emma Raducanu.

“We couldn’t have been prouder as a nation than when Emma won the US Open.

"Sport has the power to inspire and unite people all across the globe, so we are delighted to be supporting Emma as she represents Britain and takes on the world.”

The new partnership is the latest in a line of big sponsorship deals for Emma, including the likes of Tiffany & Co and Dior.

Meanwhile, earlier this month she became the new global ambassador for water brand Evian.

She said at the time: "It's an honour to join the Evian team.

"Evian is an iconic brand and a champion of tennis and the younger generation – that's why I'm proud to join the Evian roster of Global Brand Ambassadors.

"Being an athlete, healthy hydration continues to be of the upmost importance to my day-to-day activity so I'm excited to partner with Evian and can't wait to see what's next."