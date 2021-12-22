Tom Cruise is reportedly moving into Winston Churchill's old home.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor is taking over the late British Prime Minister's former war rooms in Whitehall while he returns to London next year to start work on the next movie in the franchise.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tom is working in central London a lot next year and wanted somewhere nearby to base himself rather than commuting in and out of town.

“He saw that Churchill’s former offices had come on the market and was immediately excited — and was won over.

“They’ve been turned into the most incredible flats, seriously smart and right in the heart of Whitehall."

For the past 18 months, Tom has been renting a mansion in a gated community in Kent while he's been shooting 'Mission: Impossible 7' - which is due to hit the big screen next year - but he has other plans for the following film.

It's said he'll be living in a newly-converted penthouse which is where Churchill and his generals made their plans in World War II.

Meanwhile, a previous report revealed Tom - who is renowned for performing his own stunts in his action blockbusters - has been learning to fly a World War II military plane for 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

A source said: "Tom had started to learn to fly a [1943] Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

"It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman.

"Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break.

"And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."

Tom is also set to fly planes in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and previously promised fans that there has "never been" an aerial scene quite like the one that will be featured in the movie – the sequel to the 1986 hit 'Top Gun'.

Cruise, who will reprise the part of Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, recalled: "I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before.'

"There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."