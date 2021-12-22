Kimberley Walsh says it is a "daily challenge" grieving for her late friend Sarah Harding.

The Girls Aloud singer died of cancer in September aged 39, and her bandmate admitted her passing has been hard to take for the group - who are also made up of Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Cheryl - and she tries to deal with her grief on a daily basis.

Kimberley said: "I can't lie, [Sarah's death] absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge.

"I deal with it day to day and, for me, that's about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah's mum, and making sure that they're OK too. It's going to take time, and it's very, very tough."

But Kimberley was pleased Sarah was able to meet her three sons, Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and six-month-old Nate, in person over the summer when the Girls Aloud stars spent a weekend together at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, south west England.

The 40-year-old star added to Psychologies magazine: "I really wanted Sarah to meet my boys because it had never happened apart from on video call. So being able to do that meant a lot to me.

"That time together was incredibly special, but it didn’t make it any easier.

"I had to tell [the boys about her death] ... and we managed it the best way we could.

"They said, ‘She’s with the angels now’, and sometimes it’s nice to see it through their eyes."

Last month, Nadine suggested Girls Aloud could reunite in honour of Sarah next year.

She said: "This last year or two has shown that life can change so quickly.

"It’s taught me life is too precious to be putting things off for the future.

"It is so surreal to me to think about Girls Aloud as a four. It is still raw.

"But it is our 20th anniversary next year and it would be really nice for the fans for us to do something.

"I am so proud of everything we achieved together as a band."