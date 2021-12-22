Priyanka Chopra has shed light on her Hollywood style.

The former Miss World - who became an international Indian beauty queen at 18 – revealed her fashion secrets to always looking her best.

She told the Evening Standard: “Monochrome is such an easy way of making people think you’ve made an effort. I have a whole shelf in my closet that are matching sets I can just grab.”

The ‘Baywatch’ star, 39, - who made her name in Bollywood before becoming one of the only South Asian women to crack Hollywood – said that her style is totally dependent on her mood, and ” If I want to make an effort you might see me in a tight dress or jeans”

As a woman in her late thirties she chooses comfort over style but with a sultry twist.

Chopra added: “My style is comfortable, but well turned out. That’s a recent phenomenon by the way, I think it happened in my thirties. I don’t know why, I just feel the need to be more turned out.”

‘The Matrix’ actress– who was recently appointed as Max Factor’s global ambassador – confessed that she is not a fan of heavy makeup and opts for light coverage instead.

She said: “I’m not someone who likes a face full of makeup; I don’t want it to feel heavy. I’m an actor, I need mobility!

The Indian beauty, who is usually seen sporting a red lip said that she is a lip person and loves "different colours of lipstick”.

Despite always looking red carpet ready, Priyanka admitted that she actually hated shopping as she doesn’t have the patience to shop and would rather her husband Nick Jonas – who she married back in 2018 – do it instead.

The Bollywood actress said: “My husband, Nick. He’s the best shopper, the most efficient - and he actually likes it.

“I’m not much of a shopper, I don’t have the patience to go to five different shops. I need it to be made easy for me which happens at Harrods because they have everything under one roof. I’ll have lunch somewhere fabulous, maybe dinner at the Dorchester rooftop, and a facial at 111Skin which is amazing.”