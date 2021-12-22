Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is "totally up for" a third season of 'Emily in Paris'.

The 58-year-old actress has just returned as the titular character's tough boss Sylvie in the second series of the Netflix drama, but after co-star Lily Collins - who plays Emily Cooper - recently admitted she's love to see it continue beyond the episodes already made, Philippine would happily go back too.

She said: "I’m totally up for that!"

The French star teased the new season of the show will show Sylvie's softer side.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: [Will we see Sylvie's softer side?] Oh yes! Much more vulnerable but also very strong!"

But Philippine joked her character is almost upstaged by her new accessory, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

She said: "I was very interested by this phone because of the Flip!! And it's very chic style. It was perfect to express Sylvie’s moods. I’ve used it as a character of its own. It was a lot of fun!"

While Sylvie is a hard-to-please boss, Philippine hasn't worked for anyone similar because she considers herself to be in charge.

She said: "I’m used to being my own boss!!! I consider my directors, collaborators not bosses."

On the show, when Emily moved to France, Sylvie urged her to make the most of her time in Paris, and in real life, Philippine would urge visitors to the city to shun traditional tourist traps and even embrace "getting lost".

She said: "Walk around, get lost. Avoid highly touristic places. Go to the movies, the theatre, to museums. Take a stroll along the Seine."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is in partnership with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip which features in the new Netflix series of 'Emily in Paris', airing on 22 December.