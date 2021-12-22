Steam’s Winter sale is expected to hit the store on Wednesday (22.12.21), and will offer a wide range of deals & discounts.

After the Autumn sale came & went, this will be a good opportunity for any thrifty gamers looking to score AAA games at Indie prices.

The sale will be live from December 22, 6PM UK time, 1PM ET time, and 10AM PT time.

This sale comes just in time for any last-minute Christmas presents that you may have forgotten about for the gamer in your life.

Here are some top picks to look out for on sale this year:

Stardew Valley – Stardew Valley provides countless hours of entertainment that amazingly struggles to get repetitive or boring. It’s perfect to relax alone on your farm but also is very fun to play with friends.

Stardew Valley has been on sale for as low as $8.99 and is more than worth that price tag.

Hitman 3 – The 3rd entry in the Hitman series is a doozy and will provide hours of intricate level design that carries on the good work from Hitman & Hitman 2. Visually stunning as well as fun to play, Hitman 3 is a must.