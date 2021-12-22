Ava Phillippe says it is not “out of the question” that she will become an actress after she finishes college.

The 22-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe - who officially divorced in 2008 after splitting in 2006 - is

currently attending UC Berkeley and has worked as a model, appearing in the look book for Rodarte’s Fall 2018 collection. She then went on to become the face for her mother’s clothing and lifestyle spring line Draper James.

Ava - who has amassed almost 1 million followers on Instagram - admits it's a possibility she will follow in her famous parents' footsteps but she has not decided yet, but insists that Reese and Ryan would be fully supportive if she does.

Speaking to E!, she said: “I’m not so sure on where I’m going yet. hat’s kind of what I’m trying to figure out in this stage of my life, what’s the right fit for me and what’s going to do the best for others within that context, and what can I be most impactful with.

"My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make.

“I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”

Reese, 45, and Ryan, 47, first met in 1997 at a party celebrating the 'Walk The Line' star's 21st birthday, In 1999 they starred together in erotic thriller 'Cruel Intentions' and were married in June 1999 until their separation.

The former couple also have a son, 18-year-old Deacon, from their relationship.