'Hot Wheels Unleashed' is now Milestone’s fastest selling title ever, having just surpassed 1 million total sales.

Released on September 30, the game has quickly racked up one million units sold, much to the joy of the developers and fans alike.

Milestone’s CEO, Luisa Bixio, commented on the news in a press release: “This milestone is the umpteenth display of affection from our passionate community”.

She continued: “Ever since we announced Hot Wheels Unleashed back in February, we’ve received thousands of heartfelt messages from fans”

Currently available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Game Store, the accessibility of the game may have been a factor in its success.

Such impressive sales for a game with a hefty price tag are no small feat, with it costing $49 for physical copies, and $66.99 for digital downloads.