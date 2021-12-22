Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has joked her 'Emily in Paris' character is almost upstaged by her new accessory, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, in the new season.

The 58-year-old actress has just returned as the titular character's tough boss Sylvie in the second series of the Netflix drama, but she is worried by her alter ego's new handset because she constantly flips it open on screen.

She said: "I was very interested by this phone because of the Flip!! And it's very chic style. It was perfect to express Sylvie’s moods. I’ve used it as a character of its own. It was a lot of fun!"

While Sylvie is a hard-to-please boss, Philippine hasn't worked for anyone similar because she considers herself to be in charge.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "I’m used to being my own boss!!! I consider my directors, collaborators not bosses."

On the show, when Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) moved to France, Sylvie urged her to make the most of her time in Paris, and in real life, Philippine would urge visitors to the city to shun traditional tourist traps and even embrace "getting lost".

She said: "Walk around, get lost. Avoid highly touristic places. Go to the movies, the theatre, to museums. Take a stroll along the Seine."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is in partnership with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip which features in the new Netflix series of 'Emily in Paris', airing on 22 December.