The founder of OnlyFans is stepping down from his CEO position.

Tim Stokely - who set up the content subscription service back in 2016 - is passing the baton onto current Head of Marketing, Amrapali Gan - who he says has the "drive" help the service "reach tremendous potential".

He said: "I'm passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential."

Without giving any reason for his resignation, the businessman - who is reportedly worth worth £97.3million - took to Instagram to give thanks to all his colleagues and content creators who have helped built the business he created "at [his] brother's kitchen table."

He wrote: " I have taken the decision to step down from my position as CEO of Fenix International [owner of OnlyFans] to focus on my next challenge. In 2016, I launched the platform OnlyFans.com. Working from my brother’s kitchen table, it would have been impossible to dream of what we achieved. I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today."

Amrapali Gan said in a statement that she was "proud" to take up the chief position, in which she will oversee the website that has 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide.

She said: "I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content. We are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world."