Brett Oppenheim has split from Tina Louise.

The 'Selling Sunset' star, 44, had been dating the model for some months but when asked if he was single again during an Instagram Live Q&A, the real-estate businessman confirmed that he and Tina had "recently" called it quits, without going into any detail of to the reasons behind the break-up

He said: "OK, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes."

The pair originally announced their relationship on Instagram back in April 2021, and while his romance with model Tina, 38, did not feature explicitly on the Netflix reality show that made Brett famous, she did appear in a few scenes shown during the fourth season,.

The separation news comes just several hours after it emerged that Brett's twin brother Jason - with whom he co-owns real estate brokerage company The Oppenheim Group - announced he had parted ways from 'Selling Sunset' cast member Chrishell Stause, 40.

Chrishell wrote on Instagram: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

Jason, 44, also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Chrishell, and admitted they have "different wants regarding a family", but have the "utmost respect for one another".

He wrote: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

"Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."