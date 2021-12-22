Coldplay will stop making music in 2025, according to lead singer Chris Martin.

The 44-year-old musician shared the "huge revelation" with BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley in a special programme that will be aired on the UK station on Thursday (23.12.21).

Jo discussed the interview on Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Wednesday (22.12.21) and shared a teaser clip where Chris could be heard confirming that 2025 will be the last time the 'Viva La Vida' hitmakers release new material.

He said: "Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then."

Jo explained that she isn't entirely certain if Chris was being serious when he dropped the bombshell.

She said: "He's going to be a DJ for the night. We play Christmas songs, we talk about Christmas past, what it's like at the moment and the future too.

"He's always very funny and I'm never quite sure if he's joking or being deadly serious.

"Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation."

Chris has previously said that the group – which is also made up of Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - only make three more albums after they released their ninth record 'Music of the Spheres' this year.

He said: "I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums.

"This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue."