Camila Cabello feels honoured to have performed at the White House.

The 24-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has taken to social media to share her sense of pride after filming 'In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season'.

Alongside a video clip of her performance in Washington, Camila wrote on Twitter: "such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones [smiling and heart emojis] @potus @flotus @pbs (sic)"

The star-studded TV special also features performances from Norah Jones and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

And Jill Biden - the First Lady of the US - has taken to Twitter to thank the artists for their efforts.

She wrote: "Thank you @PBS for celebrating the holidays with us and thank you to @AndreaBocelli , @Camila_Cabello , @PTXofficial , @theebillyporter , @NorahJones , @jonasbrothers , @NorthwellHealth Nurse Choir, and @VoicesofService for bringing the magic of the season to the @WhiteHouse ! (sic)"

Earlier this month, Camila revealed that she wanted to pay tribute to her "heritage" during her White House performance.

The pop singer - who performed a mariachi rendition of 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' - said: "My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen.

"The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment. The fact that we're an immigrant family and we're at the White House is really special and really cool."

