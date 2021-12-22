Amelia Hamlin "completely lost" her "sense of self" in 2021.

The 20-year-old star - who split from Scott Disick earlier this year - has taken to Instagram to share a slideshow of images from the past 12 months, and to reflect on how her life has changed in 2021.

The brunette beauty - whose photo collections includes Amelia bleaching her eyebrows and another of her blowing a kiss in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris - described the last 12 months as "the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically".

Amelia - who was born in Los Angeles - also reflected on her move to the Big Apple.

She wrote: "[2021 is] the year that i went to new york and never left (sic)".

Amelia added in her post: "thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Amelia is "open to dating" once again.

However, there's seemingly no chance she'll rekindle her romance with her ex-boyfriend.

The source shared: "It has to be the right person. She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again."

Amelia "is not opposed to dating someone in the spotlight", despite her experience with Scott, 38.

And the model isn't concerned about dating someone older than her either, even though it failed to work out with the TV star.

The insider said: "She can date someone younger or someone older. It's not a deal-breaker."

Amelia is focusing on herself for the time being, though, and despite her high-profile split from Scott, she's said to be "in a really good place".

The source explained: "She's just focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."