Claire Foy has felt "exploited" during sex scenes.

The 37-year-old star explained that shooting intimate scenes is the "grimmest thing you can do" as an actress.

Claire shared: "It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can't help but feel exploited. It's grim – it's the grimmest thing you can do.

"You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it's, unfortunately, the reality."

The actress also admitted to hating the concept of "sl*t-shaming".

Claire told BBC Radio 4: "I hate the phrase sl*t-shaming, I absolutely hate it. But I think that women have basically been sl*t-shamed forever."

The actress actually thinks the word shouldn't exist at all.

She said: "There is something about it that I just hate, the rephrasing of the ownership of that title and it being used in a way which justifies it even more. Just the word 'sl*t' shouldn't probably exist."

Despite this, Claire thinks that societal attitudes are starting to change and women are being made to feel more comfortable on set.

She said: "I can only speak from personal experience as opposed to like a cultural revolution kind of way, but I feel like there is a room and an acceptance now that I never would have had.

"There will be scenarios at work, for example, where things will be happening that I would feel were wrong, but I was told that I wasn't right by society. And now what happens is there's a forum for me and my friends and my colleagues where, if something's wrong, there's someone who goes, 'Yes, I'm affirming that is actually wrong.'"