Ed Sheeran plans to prioritise his family over touring in the future.

The 30-year-old pop star - who has daughter Lyra, 16 months, with his wife Cherry Seaborn - admits The Mathematics Tour will likely be his last stadium tour, as he ultimately plans to dedicate more time to his family.

Ed explained: "I would hate to get to 20 years' time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them.

"I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: 'I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium'.

"I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again."

Ed also intends to limit his time away from home to just "six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter".

Speaking on the 'Teach Me A Lesson' podcast, Ed shared: "I do think life is about passing things on to the next generation and I want to put as much time into my kids as possible."

Earlier this month, Ed admitted his daughter has helped him to find his "purpose" outside of music.

The pop star said: "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."