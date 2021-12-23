Alicia Witt's parents have both been found dead at their home in Massachusetts.

Robert and Diane Witt were found dead on Monday night (20.12.21), and the 46-year-old actress has revealed she's still trying to "wrap [her] head" around the news.

Alicia - who starred in 'The Walking Dead' - said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them.

"Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Worcester Police Department confirmed to E! News that there was no sign of foul play when officers arrived at the house after 9pm.

A family member called the police after they had trouble checking in on the elderly couple.

However, the case remains under investigation and the cause of death won't be determined until after the autopsy.

Firefighters were also summoned to the house after the bodies were discovered and they checked the air quality inside the property.

But, according to Worcester's Telegram & Gazette newspaper, no harmful gases were detected.

Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the publication: "There were no signs of carbon monoxide."

A neighbour explained that the couple were rarely seen in public in recent times and that their property had fallen into a state of disrepair.

One neighbour had, in fact, been mowing the lawn and clearing snow from the property for a number of years.

Diane - who died aged 75 - home-schooled Alicia and her brother Ian Witt when they were children.

Meanwhile, Robert - who was 87 when he passed away - used to teach science at a nearby middle school.