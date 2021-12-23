Larsa Pippen will discuss her rift with Kim Kardashian on 'The Real Housewives Of Miami'.

The 47-year-old reality TV star and her former best friend Kim, 41, are no longer close and while Larsa has hinted previously that the friendship split was due to her frosty relationship with Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, she is now ready to share the full story.

Larsa told Entertainment Tonight: "I never give my side of the story. I'm always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn't really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that."

Larsa alluded to the feud in her first appearance on 'RHOM', when a picture of Kim showed up on the screen as she said: "People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends but I'm great!"

Meanwhile, in May this year, she insisted they were still close.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’

“I love [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Insiders have also claimed Larsa was hoping Kim’s split from Kanye would allow them to get their friendship back on track.

Larsa first made her feelings known in an interview last year, in which she spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.

She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

And in response, a source claimed the Kardashian family all believe Larsa is “toxic energy”.