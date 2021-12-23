'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray has been arrested on domestic violence charges after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

The 44-year-old actor - who played Buzz McCallister in the film franchise - was booked on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another of domestic assault and battery.

A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department told Fox News: "[Ratray] turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out."

The star was released on a $25,000 bond on Wednesday (22.12.21) within 15 minutes, after he posed for a mug shot.

According to TMZ, Ratray turned himself into the police in Oklahoma City after a warrant was issued for his arrest, following an alleged incident two weeks ago.

Last week, the star spoke about plans for a potential 'Home Alone' "reunion" 31 years after the Christmas movie aired.

Ratray - whose character Buzz is the old brother of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister - said: "They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread.

"And I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen [Rod McCallister], Diana Rein [Sondra McCallister], Terrie Snell [Aunt Leslie], Angela Goethals [Linnie McCallister], and Hillary Wolf [Megan McCallister].

"The family is moving on their own accord to get together, so who knows what's going to happen in the future.

"Macaulay is so much more open and relaxed and, I should say, more of a public figure.

"He has been reclusive as anyone would be, in his situation, and I'm glad that he is more of a public figure now and open."