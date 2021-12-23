Kerry Katona has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old star - whose family were struck down with COVID last Christmas - took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she and her son Max, 13, have coronavirus, as does her mum Sue Katona, and the news has left her seven-year-old daughter DJ in tears.

She wrote: "So my PCR came back inconclusive so I did another lateral flow test.

"Both me and Max have tested positive!

"Also my mum has just tested positive too. Really not sure how to deal with this. DJ is crying cos she can't come near me."

Kerry admitted she feels "like s***", but is glad she listened to her "gut instinct" and pulled out of her panto performance as Carabosse in 'Sleeping Beauty' in Oldham, north west England, over the festive period.

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "I'm not sure how this is all going to work with us in the house. Me trying to look after everybody and the dogs. I feel like s***.

"But my gut instinct said to me not to go to panto, and I'm so glad I didn't go because I would have gave everybody else there COVID and ruined their Christmas as well.

"But I'm gutted. This is not how I wanted to spend Christmas, the same as thousands of others."

Speaking to her devastated daughter, she said: "DJ you cannot come any closer to me ... you can't darling, let me move out of the way. This is going to be really hard."

This comes after Kerry admitted last week she felt "absolutely violated" after her car was stolen.

The Atomic Kitten singer broke down in tears as she took to social media to inform followers her SUV Range Rover had been taken from Elk Mill Shopping Park in Oldham, north west England, while she was out shopping with her daughters Heidi, 14, and DJ.

Speaking in a video, she said: "My car has been stolen I'm in Oldham, I'm with Heidi and my daughter DJ. It's a private reg with Katona.

"If anyone sees it please phone the police, it's got all Christmas presents in the back. It's got a Louis Vuitton bag in the back, it's got iPads in the back. So, if anybody finds it, please, please, ring the police.

"Absolute b******* who have done it, we come to do some shopping with the kids. We rang the police, I'm stranded. the lovely people in the shop are being so nice.

"It's a private reg with Katona, and it's blue. Did you see me run after him? I just chased him...

"So, if anybody finds it or sees it, everyone knows my car. It's an SVR, it's blue with a reg plate of KA17ONA.'

"It's got Christmas presents in the back. it's just a car at the end of the day but I'm really angry. Please, everybody, look out for it."