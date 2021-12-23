'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been pushed back to 2023.

A new video teaser from Lionsgate Movies has confirmed the Keanu Reeves-led film will drop on March 24th, 2023, nearly a year after the scheduled May 27th, 2022 release date.

The clip features the new release date being written on a chalkboard, in a mirror of the scene where a bounty was put on Wick's head.

As well as Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson will star in the Chad Stahelski-directed motion picture.

In August, it was revealed Clancy Brown had joined the cast of the action franchise.

Stahelski said at the time: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the world of 'John Wick'!"

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have written the script for the film, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.

McShane will return as Winston in the forthcoming movie, alongside Reeves as the titular hitman character, and the star admitted he knew it had "all of the elements" of a hit.

He said: "They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn't quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it.

"I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"