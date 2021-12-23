Nick Grimshaw is too busy to wed.

The 37-year-old former BBC Radio 1 DJ has been in a relationship with model and dancer Meshach Henry since 2018 but Nick says they are more concerned with redecorating their home and garden in 2022 than tying the knot.

When asked on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast if they plan to wed soon, Nick said: "I don’t think so. We would both rather spend the money getting our house decorated or getting the garden done, that sort of thing."

However, the couple are planning a big trip to America together in January.

He said: "We are both going to America. When I finished on the radio in August, I was like, this will be the only time where I will be able to have a month off work and set aside some time to break down what happened at Radio 1 and think about the future, because it was 14 years.

"But I have ended up working until December. So now we are doing that in January."

Meanwhile, Nick recently spoke about his hopes of having a family some day.

Speaking on the BBC Two series 'Walking With...', he said: "I don’t know when that will be but I hope soon. I think I’d love to have kids and have my own family; it’s definitely something me and my boyfriend have spoken about and whether or not we’d have a surrogate or we’d have them biologically or if we’d adopt.

"I think the adoption route is the one that we’ve leant towards. I just think that there’s so many kids out there who need a home and need a loving family, and, you know, we could do that. I’d love to adopt and provide that sanctuary for somebody or a few somebodies."