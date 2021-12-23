James Franco found it "hurtful" when Seth Rogen said he wouldn't work with him again.

The 43-year-old actor admitted he understood why his 'Pineapple Express' co-star - who he described as his "absolute closest work friend" moved to distance himself from him following accusations of sexual misconduct made against James, but he understood why he spoke out.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Podcast' in a frank interview discussing the allegations and his struggles with sex addiction, James said: "He was asked about me, and I just wanna say I absolutely love Seth Rogen. … I love Seth Rogen.

"I worked with him for 20 years. We didn't have one fight for 20 years. Not one fight. He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator. We just gelled.

"What he said is true, you know, we aren't working together right now and we don't have any plans to work together.

"Of course, it was hurtful, in context, but I get it. He had to answer for me 'cause I was silent. He had to answer for me, and I don't want that. So that's why, that's one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today: I don't want Seth or my brother or anyone to have to answer for me anymore."

Seth had admitted earlier this year he had been wrong to say in 2018 he would collaborate with his 'The Interview' co-star again, despite the allegations made against him.

He said: "I look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now...

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

Seth also admitted he "very much regrets" making a joke on 'Saturday Night Live' about a 17-year-old girl's allegation that the '127 Hours' star had propositioned her on Instagram.

He added: "However, I do look back at a joke I made on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly."