Jaden Smith says he was "just bones" in 2019.

The 23-year-old singer has bulked up recently after working with doctors to help him put weight on and admitted that he was previously too skinny as he could not eat due to stress.

Speaking to his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, on 'Red Table Talk', he said: "My biggest gut problem would be, like, just not being hungry when I need to be or being stressed,

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and, you know, protein shakes, and that's half of my diet.

"It's like a password that I have to find to my body.

"I'm like 10 pounds heavier now at this point, and I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on more muscle."

Jaden went on to share a recent picture of himself, along with a shirtless picture from Coachella in 2019 and said: "That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella where I was just like bones. I thought I was so tight."

And he blames a lot of his weight issues on his sweet tooth.

He said: "I do have pain. I eat so much sugar that I have a candida buildup that happens in my stomach."

He also admitted that eating pancakes every morning for breakfast was a factor, explaining: "Just doing that for literally the past like, just my entire freaking life of 23 years, I feel like it's just built up for a long time."

Meanwhile, in the same episode of 'Red Table Talk', Jada allowed cameras to follow her to the hospital while she got her first-ever colonoscopy.

In a video clip, Jada said: "Sticking cameras in your booty. That's a little cumbersome, you know.

"For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I'm on the other side."