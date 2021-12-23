Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly has been sober for a year.

Holly Ramsay took to Instagram to share that she decided to stop drinking as it was bad for her mental health and she revealed that living without alcohol has helped her "feel better and more present both mentally and physically".

Holly, 21, wrote: "Today marks one year without alcohol.

"That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would've been through half of what I have. I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health - which for me, comes first.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could - and that meant removing alcohol from my life. It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly. I won't say that this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically. Don't get me wrong, I've had a year of high highs and low lows but I'm grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink.

"Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way. As with everything I have been though, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health. Hx."

Holly captioned the post: "For anyone who needs this. Continue to take it day by day, as will I."

Holly's family were quick to share their support, with chef Gordon, 55, commenting: "@hollyramsayy what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad."

And her sister Tilly, 20, wrote: "So proud of you."