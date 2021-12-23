Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are set to tie the knot in July 2022.

The couple were previously forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stacey falling pregnant with their daughter Rose - who was born in October - but she revealed that they are planning for a summer wedding next year.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Stacey said: "We would love if all goes well – because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would. It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there."

The couple also have two-year-old son Rex together, while Stacey has sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, and Joe has son Harry, 14, with a former partner.

Stacey and Joe joined her fellow 'Loose Women' panellists for the show's Christmas special via video link from their home Pickle Cottage and they spoke about how excited they are for a family Christmas.

Stacey said: "This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two and a half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like, ‘Wow.’ The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Joe added: “It’s our first Christmas in our new house. It’s the first Christmas with our new baby and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit, we’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

They also revealed how Rex is coping with the latest addition to the family.

Joe said: "He adores her, he’s obsessed, if anything we’re trying to keep him away from her. No, he’s been brilliant, he’s been really, really good with her."

And Stacey admitted Rose is giving them some sleepless nights.

She said: "She sleeps, she sleeps like a newborn - they're up all night really aren’t they? But she is good.

"She’s content, which is nice. She’s amazing, she’s really lovely. I can’t stop staring at her. Even when she does sleep, I don’t get any sleep because I’m just staring at her."

