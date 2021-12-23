Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will spend Christmas Day (25.12.21) with Queen Elizabeth.

The 95-year-old monarch is facing her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip - who died in April - and her son Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla will travel to Windsor to spend the day with her.

A Clarence House spokesperson said: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day."

The announcement comes after it was revealed that Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has tested positive for COVID and is following all appropriate rules. Princess Anne is also isolating.”

The royal couple, married since 1992, are now isolating at their home in Gloucestershire, south-west England, as part of the UK government's coronavirus rules.

Another source told MailOnline: "It's true, COVID is unfortunately on the estate. It means therefore that those in the royal household are having to isolate for the time being."

Timothy's COVID diagnosis was confirmed shortly after Queen Elizabeth cancelled her plans to spend Christmas at her Sandringham estate.

The monarch had intended to follow tradition by spending Christmas at her royal residence in Norfolk, but she recently cancelled those plans amid rising levels of the Omicron variant in the UK.

The decision "reflects a precautionary approach", according to Buckingham Palace aides, who confirmed that it was a personal decision taken by the monarch.