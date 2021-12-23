Chad Stahelski was stunned to be given an acting role in 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

The 53-year-old star worked as a stunt double for Keanu Reeves in the original movie in the sci-fi franchise but has been given an acting role by director Lana Wachowski in the new project and was taken aback when he first read the script.

Speaking at the premiere of the new blockbuster, Chad explained: "I said to Lana that I would be happy to help out, so send me the script because I have some time.

"Then when I read it, I was shocked. I said to her, 'You're kind of having a laugh, right?' She said, 'Oh, no, no, no, that's the script.'"

Chad admits that he owes so much to Lana – who is directing this movie without the assistance of her sister Lilly – as he feels that his opportunity on 'The Matrix' opened the door for him in Hollywood.

He said of the filmmaker: "I owe her so much, you don't even know – life, career, everything.

"If you look at the crew list from the first 'Matrix' and fast forward until now, there's a commonality with at least of dozen of us. We all still talk, which is great."

Chad would go on to direct the 'John Wick' franchise, which stars Keanu as the titular assassin, and he believes the pair have an enduring bond as they are both passionate about similar things.

He said: "We have the same creative interests, we like the same kind of things.

"And I would like to think I have half the passion he has – that would be generous – and we just like to work on stuff that we love. That's kind of been the bond for our whole little circle, from Lana on down."

Chad also predicted that fans will be impressed as Reeves settles back into the role of Neo – and teased some fun moments with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Stahelski said: "He's fantastic. He makes you laugh and he really gets into his character.

"There are two great Carrie-Anne moments but I don't want to spoil those so you have to just see for yourself."