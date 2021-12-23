Duchess Catherine listened to music to get her through the "bleak time" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old royal - who has children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise with her husband Prince William - revealed that music helped her to cope when things got tough during the global health crisis.

In a newly released introduction for her Westminster Abbey carol concert, Catherine wrote: "Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too.

"But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.

"We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones.

“We’ve seen frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more isolated from each other. But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress."

Meanwhile, William recently revealed he loves listening to 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC and Shakira with their kids.

In the 'Time To Walk' series on Apple Fitness, William said: “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck. I have to say the first time I put it on, I was kind of like, ‘Well, this is heavy for a Monday morning’, but now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic.

"It wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything.

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka’. There’s a lot of hip movements going along.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her ballet stuff, with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

"It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing and singing."

'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas', will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on ITV.