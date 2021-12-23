Remi Bader shops at any clothing store that carries her size.

The 26-year-old model made a name for herself on social media platform TikTok, where she shares "realistic" fashion hauls with her 2 million followers and is "not picky" about where she shops.

She said: [I shop] anywhere that has my size, I am open to — I'm not picky. . "If someone tells me they have a size 16, I'm like, great. If it's cute, I'll go online and I'll buy something from it."

The social media star then went on to explain that she is trying to branch out and try different styles of clothing, insisting that she just wants to "feel good" in what she wears.

Speaking to InStyle, she added: "I don't really like to stick to one thing. I just wanting to feel good in what I'm wearing. I definitely get feedback from people — 'This is too expensive.' 'This is so cheap.' I don't care. I'm going to show whatever looks good on me and you can determine from there. Is this affordable for you? Will this look good on you? I'm just doing it for my experience."

Remi then went on to offer advice to any fans wanting to make a career out of TikTok, claiming that the key to success is "finding your niche."

She said: "I think once you have your own niche, and come up with your own idea that you're truly passionate and want to talk about and put out there, that's when people are going to gravitate towards you."