Diane Kruger says Jessica Chastain made sure "all women got paid the same" for 'The 355'.

The 45-year-old actress – who plays Marie Schmidt in upcoming spy thriller – has described working with women on set as the "most complete experience", especially after producer and co-star Jessica ensured everyone was paid equally for their roles.

Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, Diane said: "It felt great to work with girls, and there was no weirdness on-set. Jessica made sure all of the actresses were paid the same; we all own a piece of the movie,

"Regardless of how the film does, it was one of the most complete experiences. Being able to be heard and valued is so important—not just in what I do, but everywhere."

'The 355’ - which also stars Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o - follows a CIA agent (Chastain) teaming up with other international spies in order to recover a top secret weapon and stop World War 3.

The ‘National Treasure’ star - who has three-year-old daughter with fiance Norman Reedus - admitted the set was also a great environment for their kids.

She added: "One thing that was wonderful about this film was that many of us were mothers. We were allowed to bring our children to set and had a trailer for the kids,"

And the actress noted that “everything changed with motherhood”.

She explained: "It’s such a cliché, but it’s true. The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle," she explains. "It’s not: What’s it going to do for my career? It’s more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?"