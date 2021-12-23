James Corden has lost two stone in 2021.

The 43-year-old star has shed the weight after joining dieting group WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - at the start of the year and he revealed he now feels "incredible".

He said: "Let me tell you — WW really works. I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back. It's game-changing and I feel incredible."

He went on to praise the weight loss group's new points programme - which is tailored to individual dietary and exercise needs - adding that he "now knows how to eat and live healthier in a way that's manageable".

The 'Late Late Show' host - who first came to prominence playing overweight teenager Jamie in ITV drama series 'Fat Friends' - went on to explain that he now understands healthy eating is a "way of life" as opposed to a "temporary solution", especially during the festive season.

In a statement, he told PEOPLE: "This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I'm entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It's my favourite time of year, and it's so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself. What's working for me is realizing this isn't a temporary solution, this is a new way of life."

He then joked: "I love that my clothes fit better, but I just love ice cream a little bit more than that."

James previously praised his wife Julia for supporting him on his weight loss journey.

Speaking back in May, he said: "My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food she's been really, really amazing with me. And I've really found this past five weeks like I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can.

"I've lost 16 pounds. And I've been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can't bare it, so I'm using the word hates. But my wife is so good at it."