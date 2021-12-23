Over five million units have been sold since 'Sea of Thieves' arrived on Steam.

This is no small feat, especially considering the game was fully available on Microsoft store for over two years before being made available on the download platform.

Available on both Xbox & PC, 'Sea of Thieves' has proved an incredibly popular online game, and the latest stats just confirm that.

Overall, 'Sea of Thieves' has over 25 million players, which was described by the developers as a “grand milestone”.

A celebration for the milestone was announced in game, so if players play 'Sea of Thieves' between December 22 and December 29, you’ll receive a free emote!

On top of that, 'Sea of Thieves' is currently 50 per cent off thanks to the annual Steam Winter Sale.