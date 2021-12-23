Sandra Bernhard has claimed her friendship with Madonna ended because the singer's relationships "just don't last".

The 66-year-old comedian was good friends with the 'Material Girl' hitmaker until the 1990s, and she has admitted there were certain pressures that came with their friendship.

She said: "I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly. We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image. What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through."

The 'Pose' star explained while she believed they had a "real friendship", she understands that it must be "hard" for someone of Madonna's level of fame to know whether or not a friendship is genuine.

Speaking on the 'Hot Takes and Deep Dives' podcast, she added: "And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last."

The pair became friends in the 1980s and appeared together on 'Late Night with David Letterman' in 1988, while Sandra appeared on Madonna's 'Truth or Dare' documentary in 1991.

The 'Roseanne' star has opened up about their friendship before, and in 2019 she said they'd seen each other "over the years", and there wasn't any issues between them.

She explained: "We’re cool with each other, you know. But people move on and you have your life. I have a daughter, my girlfriend. I have my career, my life. And, you know, things do change."

