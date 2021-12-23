‘Weird West’ has been delayed until March 2022, publisher Devolver Digital has announced.

The upcoming isometric immersive sim was initially due out on January 12 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One but has now been delayed until March 31 to iron out “some wonky moments.”

In an update posted on Twitter, the publisher wrote: “Weird West is incredible (according to beta testers) but needs some wonky moments ironed out (also according to beta testers)!

“WolfEye Studios have made something special and we want you all to have the best experience at launch.”

Raphaël Colantonio, creative director on Weird West also shared a video statement regarding the delay.

He said: “We are passionate developers and gamers at WolfEye, and as we are playing our own game, on one hand, we realize that the game is really great. On the other hand, we realize it's not quite ready yet.

"The game is being tested in a private beta and they're having a blast. However, we want to iron out some stuff, because we are committed to delivering the best experience.”

He added: “We have a long history with making immersive sims and we all know how great those games can be when it all comes together. Every player has their own experience and there's so many things that can happen, and some of those things can be great and some of those can be not so great.

“We want to deliver the best experience as possible; this is why we're pushing the game back to March 31st, 2022. Thank you for your patience. It's almost there.”