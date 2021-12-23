Amazon, Fortnight and Epic Games went down again in a widespread internet outage across the US.

Tech giant Amazon Web Services is the company behind many internet service, such as Fornight and Epic Games as well as streaming services Disney Plus and suffered an outage when as a data centre in the US-EAST-1 Region experienced a power cut.

In a statement, AWS said: "While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center—such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc.—would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now."

A later update from the company detailed that they were "making progress" with the problem, confirming that the "majority" of services were in recovery.

They said: "We continue to make progress in restoring connectivity to the remaining EC2 instances and EBS volumes. In the last hour, we have restored underlying connectivity to the majority of the remaining EC2 instance and EBS volumes, but are now working through full recovery at the host level. The majority of affected AWS services remain in recovery and we have seen recovery for the majority of single-AZ RDS databases

Over the course of several hours, the company managed to fix the problem - which saw a slew of websites go down for the third time this month - and previously vowed to do everything they can to "learn" from the incident.

They said: "While we are proud of our track record of availability, we know how critical our services are to our customers, their applications and end-users, and their businesses. We know this event impacted many customers in significant ways. We will do everything we can to learn from this event and use it to improve our availability even further."