Neil Patrick Harris has joked he might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star - who has 11-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with his husband David Burtka, 46 – wants to step up his game after his children got a Golden Retriever puppy named Ella last year.

Speaking on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to guest host tWitch, he said: “Now the kids want a hedgehog, an actual hedgehog because they see the videos on TikTok of hedgehog’s being so cute

“Santa’s not about to get them a hedgehog! Maybe a tarantula, that’d be cool. They look scary but once I think if you owned one you would realise that they’re cute just misunderstood.”

The ‘8-bit Christmas’ star also spoke about his upcoming role in the third instalment of 'The Matrix’ franchise.

Neil will be playing The Analyst in the sci-fi blockbuster, and he was surprised that his character's cat was real and not a CGI animal.

He added: “There was a cat wrangler, who knew, and there were four different cats, each cat came and did it’s own thing

“One would be the one that runs and jumps and one would be the one that sits and there were two cats who’s job was just to stand there.”

Neil - who found the real cats on set fascinating - joked that if he was ever reincarnated, he would love to be one.

He quipped: “If I was ever resurrected that would be a great gig – to be a movie cat, that your job is just to stay there and eat treats.”

He said working on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ - which has been directed by Lana Wachowski - was "a pleasure".

Neil gushed: “The movie is so fun I’m super proud of it and Lana Wachowski is an amazing director and human being.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of.”