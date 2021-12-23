A prototype for a "lickable" television has been developed.

The device - known as the Taste the TV - will allow users to taste food flavours on the screen by spraying 10 different cannisters to create the taste of various foods.

The creator, Professor Homei Miyashita told Reuters: "The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home."

However, the TTTV was developed solely by the professor, who worked on the porject for a year and claimed that that a commercial version would cost "about 100,000 yen ($875)" to make.

Miyashita has also been in talks with companies to supply his flavour cannisters to ordinary foodstuffs, which could potentially "make a piece of toasted bread taste like pizza or chocolate."

Retuers reports: "He also hopes to make a platform where tastes from around the world can be downloaded and enjoyed by users, much like music is now."

During a demonstration session, one journalist asked the screen to produce a chocolate flavour and a few attempts an automated voice repeated the order and flavour jets spritzed a sample onto a plastic sheet.

She is reported to have said: "It's kind of like milk chocolate. It's sweet like a chocolate sauce."

It is not the first food-related invention that the professor has developed, having previously produced a variety of flavour-related devices, including a fork that makes food taste richer with a team of 30 student at Meiji University.