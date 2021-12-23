Larsa Pippen is in a “good place” with Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old reality TV star and her former best friend Kim, 41, have drifted apart in recent years, and Larsa previously claimed their friendship split was due to her frosty relationship with Kim's now-estranged husband Kanye West.

But since Kim’s split from Kanye earlier this year, Larsa has said the pair are beginning to get their friendship back on track, and she wishes “nothing but great things” for Kim and her family.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

Larsa’s comment comes as she is set to tell her side of the story on 'The Real Housewives of Miami'.

She explained: "I never give my side of the story. I'm always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn't really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that."

Larsa alluded to the feud in her first appearance on 'RHOM', when a picture of Kim showed up on the screen as she said: "People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends but I'm great!"

Meanwhile, the star recently said she was “still close” to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family, as she insisted their families are “intertwined”.

She said: “We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’

“I love [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Larsa first made her feelings known in an interview last year, in which she spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.

She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

And in response, a source claimed the Kardashian family all believe Larsa is “toxic energy”.