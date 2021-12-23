Tiffany Haddish has admitted she “misses” her ex-boyfriend Common.

The 42-year-old comedian and actress split from the 49-year-old rapper in November after a year of dating, and Tiffany has now said she’s feeling the loss and still has days where she misses having him around.

She told the ‘Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored’ show: “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool.”

Earlier this month, Common appeared on the same show to talk about the relationship split from his point of view, where he admitted they weren’t “feeding the relationship” enough to keep it alive.

He said: "It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don't think the love really dispersed ... we weren't feeding the relationship ... but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people ... it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

Common also said the split was “mutual”, after he and the ‘Night School’ star realised it was for the best.

He added: “[We] came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out.

“It's hard when the other person is working just as much, to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship."

But the rapper insisted he still has a lot of love for Tiffany, whom he described as one of the “best-hearted and most authentic” people he’s ever met.

He gushed: “[Tiffany is] one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life. That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."