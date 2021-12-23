Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star has already been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by three other women, and on Thursday (23.12.21) a fourth woman came forward to allege she was “sexually victimised” by Noth in 2002.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile claims Noth pulled her toward him, kissed her, and touched her breasts against her will.

Speaking in a press conference, Lisa said: “I was trying to get him to stop.”

The musician also claimed Noth threatened to “ruin her career” if she ever told anyone what had occurred, but now wants to “have her day in court” with him.

She added: “[He said if I] ever told a soul about what happened the night before, that he would ruin my career, I would never sing again, and he would blacklist me in the business.

“I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.”

The latest accusations come after actress Zoe Lister-Jones claimed Noth, 67, was once drunk on the set of ‘Law & Order’ and acted inappropriately toward women at a New York City nightclub he owned.

Referring to the death of Noth’s ‘Sex and the City’ character Mr. Big during the revival series ‘And Just Like That…’, Zoe wrote in her post: "Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big's death on ‘And Just Like That...’, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved.

“He asked why, and I told him it was because I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn't thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried."

Two other women have also accused Noth of attacking them in 2004 and 2015 respectively – which Noth himself has denied.

He said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The first accuser alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had "raped her from behind" in 2004 when she was just 22, while the other woman claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her.