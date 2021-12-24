Diane Kruger says “everything changed” in her life when she became a mother.

The 45-year-old actress has a three-year-old daughter with her fiancé Norman Reedus, and has said motherhood completely changed the way she views her career as she now values family more than ever.

She said: "Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true.

“The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle.

“It's not: ‘What's it going to do for my career?’ It's more about: ‘Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?’ ”

With a toddler at home and Norman busy filming ‘The Walking Dead’, Diane has taken on less work than usual, but she brings her daughter on set whenever she does land a new role.

She added: "That's always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less. Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together."

And Diane also admitted she was relieved when she was able to get back into work after "six months of being a full-time mother”.

She explained to Women’s Health magazine: "I was ready to get back to me, and to get out of the house.”

Diane and Norman welcomed their daughter in November 2018, and have been protective of her ever since as they have kept details about the tot – including her name and exact birthday – under wraps.

Back in 2019, the ‘Unknown’ star opened up about her daughter and how the little one is developing quite the personality.

She said: "She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude. It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too."